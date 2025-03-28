Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 217.80 ($2.82). Approximately 24,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 79,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.85).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 230.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.71.
Ramsdens (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 26.10 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Ramsdens had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramsdens Holdings PLC will post 20.0899991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.93), for a total value of £203,400 ($263,335.06). 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
