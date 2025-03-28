Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 217.80 ($2.82). Approximately 24,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 79,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.85).

Ramsdens Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 230.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.71.

Ramsdens (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 26.10 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Ramsdens had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramsdens Holdings PLC will post 20.0899991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramsdens Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $3.60. Ramsdens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

In related news, insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.93), for a total value of £203,400 ($263,335.06). 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ramsdens

