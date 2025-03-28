RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €818.50 ($880.11) and last traded at €824.00 ($886.02). 14,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €824.50 ($886.56).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €852.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €869.82.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.

