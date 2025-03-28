RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $842.05 and last traded at $842.05. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 92 shares. The stock had previously closed at $930.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $905.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $940.12.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.