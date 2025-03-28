Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 76.47 ($0.99). 3,123,349 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 912,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.70 ($0.98).

Reach Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £238.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Get Reach alerts:

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 25.30 ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Reach had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reach plc will post 27.2482394 earnings per share for the current year.

Reach Increases Dividend

Reach Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 5.85%. Reach’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

(Get Free Report)

Reach plc is the UK’s and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News.

With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.