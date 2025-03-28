Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 76.47 ($0.99). 3,123,349 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 912,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.70 ($0.98).
Reach Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £238.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.
Reach (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 25.30 ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Reach had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reach plc will post 27.2482394 earnings per share for the current year.
Reach Increases Dividend
Reach Company Profile
Reach plc is the UK’s and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News.
With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reach
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.