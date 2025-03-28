Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 89,169 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

