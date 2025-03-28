Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.90 and last traded at $72.16. 59,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 999,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 133.02%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

