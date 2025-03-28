Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $635.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $684.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $803.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $629.02 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

