Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Short Interest Down 47.3% in March

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,951 shares during the period. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF accounts for 1.5% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 60.48% of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of MOOD traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $31.10. 30,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.81.
The Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (MOOD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically invests in equities, bonds, and gold based on relative sentiment factors. MOOD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
