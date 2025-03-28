Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 295.3% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Renault Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $10.25. 26,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. Renault has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $11.72.
About Renault
