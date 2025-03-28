Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 295.3% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Renault Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $10.25. 26,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. Renault has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

