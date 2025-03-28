Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chewy (CHWY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2025 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Chewy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Chewy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Chewy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/27/2025 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2025 – Chewy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Chewy was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $32.68 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $40.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Chewy’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $250,390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 63,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $2,377,094.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,224,985.18. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,083,269 shares of company stock valued at $290,611,129. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chewy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

