Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Update

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 61,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of REVB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 1,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,264. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.17. Revelation Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $60.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

About Revelation Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.