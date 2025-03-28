Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) CFO Daron Evans Buys 10,000 Shares

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) CFO Daron Evans bought 10,000 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,531. This represents a 4.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rezolute Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Rezolute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rezolute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

