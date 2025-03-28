Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,526 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,735,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 162,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 888,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.