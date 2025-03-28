Robert F. Helm Sells 2,145 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $232,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,888 shares in the company, valued at $421,848. The trade was a 35.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI opened at $113.07 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $120.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,590,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $988,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.