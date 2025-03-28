Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Down 68.8% in March

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,665,700 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the February 28th total of 11,741,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Roche

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 156.8% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 49,150 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Roche alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roche to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Roche Trading Down 1.0 %

RHHBY traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $41.92. 5,202,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,667. Roche has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67.

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.