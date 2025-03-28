Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 92.3% increase from Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMNY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06.

About Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF

The Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (RMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund broadly invests in bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax and New York income tax. Municipal bonds could be of any maturity or credit quality. RMNY was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

