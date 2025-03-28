Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 92.3% increase from Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RMNY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06.
About Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF
