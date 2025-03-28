Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.36. 23,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 13,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Roots Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.22. The company has a market cap of C$96.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.42.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

