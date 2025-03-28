Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$78.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on BRP from C$82.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BRP from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.23.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOO

BRP Stock Performance

BRP Company Profile

Shares of DOO stock traded down C$3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 103,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,811. BRP has a 1-year low of C$47.16 and a 1-year high of C$102.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.91.

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.