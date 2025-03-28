Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Trading Up 15% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Free Report) shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 169,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 68,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Royal Road Minerals Stock Up 10.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$29.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Royal Road Minerals Company Profile
Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company’s mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity.
