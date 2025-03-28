RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 240,000 shares.

RTG Mining Stock Down 14.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36.

RTG Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.