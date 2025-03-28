Russell Sust Global Opportunities Complex ETF (RGOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Russell Sust Global Opportunities Complex ETF (ASX:RGOS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 30th. This is a 77.3% increase from Russell Sust Global Opportunities Complex ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Russell Sust Global Opportunities Complex ETF Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Russell Sust Global Opportunities Complex ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Sust Global Opportunities Complex ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.