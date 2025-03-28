Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

R has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

R opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.89. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 56.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 281,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

