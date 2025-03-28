Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Up 113.6% in March

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Saga Communications Price Performance
SGA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,076. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. Saga Communications has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $23.56.
Saga Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,675,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Saga Communications
Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saga Communications
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.