Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.50. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 3,865 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SALM
Salem Media Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.