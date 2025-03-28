Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.50. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 3,865 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SALM

Salem Media Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Salem Media Group Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.28.

(Get Free Report)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.