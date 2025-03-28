Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the February 28th total of 225,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. 33,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.89. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

