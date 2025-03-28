Sava Infond d.o.o. Buys Shares of 800 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 246 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $324.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

