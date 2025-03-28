Sava Infond d.o.o. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,702,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,287,000 after acquiring an additional 106,002 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,836,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.76 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.77 and its 200-day moving average is $194.89. The company has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.