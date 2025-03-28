Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of Savara stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 119,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,856. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.60. Savara has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

