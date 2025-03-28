Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Schibsted ASA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SBSNY stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

