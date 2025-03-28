Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Upgraded to Strong Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
Shares of SBSNY opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.
Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schibsted ASA
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Microsoft’s Big Malaysia Bet Could Pay Off for Investors
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The 5 Most Oversold Stocks on the Market Are…
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Archer Aviation Stock Sees Surge in Institutional Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.