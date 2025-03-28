Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 958356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

