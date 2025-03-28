Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Insider Acquires £31,860 in Stock

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) insider Babs Omotowa bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £31,860 ($41,248.06).

Babs Omotowa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Babs Omotowa acquired 20,000 shares of Seplat Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £35,400 ($45,831.18).

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

SEPL stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 174 ($2.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,320. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. Seplat Energy Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 143 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 243 ($3.15).

Seplat Energy Increases Dividend

About Seplat Energy

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.62%.

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

