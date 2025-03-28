Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 81,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Separately, Barclays cut shares of SES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.
SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.
