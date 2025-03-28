Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 81,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut shares of SES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

SES Stock Performance

About SES

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF remained flat at $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. SES has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

Featured Articles

