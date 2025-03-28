SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 32.0% increase from SGI Enhanced Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.64. 91,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,643. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91.
SGI Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile
