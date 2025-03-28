Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Rises By 17,500.0%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 17,500.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Austal Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Austal stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.
About Austal
