Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Drops By 90.7%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:COCP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. 2,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

