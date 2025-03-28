Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Drops By 90.7%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.
