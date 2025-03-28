Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Decreases By 50.0%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. Consumers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

