Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Grows By 283.3%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the February 28th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1673 per share. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 149,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 359,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.