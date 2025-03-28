Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Grows By 283.3%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the February 28th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $50.46.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1673 per share. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
