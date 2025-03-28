Short Interest in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Declines By 51.1%

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 331,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 40,181 shares during the period.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,723. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

