Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Expands By 271.4%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Izotropic Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IZOZF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 3,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.33.
About Izotropic
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Izotropic
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.