Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Expands By 271.4%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Izotropic Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IZOZF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 3,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, develops diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a CT diagnostic imaging device with a platform of targeted uses. Izotropic Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

