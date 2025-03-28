Short Interest in Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Grows By 450.0%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Prime Meridian Stock Performance

PMHG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Prime Meridian has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Prime Meridian Increases Dividend

Prime Meridian Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Prime Meridian’s previous annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Prime Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

(Get Free Report)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.