Short Interest in PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Decreases By 85.3%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the February 28th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance

PT XL Axiata Tbk stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. 10,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Get PT XL Axiata Tbk alerts:

PT XL Axiata Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is an increase from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.