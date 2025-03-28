Short Interest in Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Grows By 416.7%

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDEIY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Redeia Corporación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of RDEIY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,820. Redeia Corporación has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

