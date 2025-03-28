Short Interest in SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Drops By 91.2%

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYTA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. 7,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,109. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $61.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

