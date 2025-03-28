Short Interest in SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Declines By 100.0%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 2,181,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SOHO China Stock Performance

SOHOF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. SOHO China has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in the People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

