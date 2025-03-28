Short Interest in SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Declines By 100.0%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 2,181,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SOHO China Stock Performance
SOHOF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. SOHO China has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
About SOHO China
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SOHO China
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Archer Aviation Stock Sees Surge in Institutional Buys
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 4 Stocks Offer High Upside in the AI Data Center Boom
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How Can Tomahawk 6 Contribute to Broadcom’s AI Growth Story?
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.