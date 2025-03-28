Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Drops By 44.5%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the February 28th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.63% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

SONN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 2,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,272. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.12) by $9.56. The business had revenue of $1,000 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Further Reading

