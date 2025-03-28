Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Declines By 79.3%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

T&D Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDHOY traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839. T&D has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

Get T&D alerts:

T&D Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.