Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Declines By 79.3%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
T&D Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TDHOY traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839. T&D has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.
T&D Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than T&D
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.