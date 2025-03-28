Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Decreases By 50.2%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the February 28th total of 917,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,599,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $957,000.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.