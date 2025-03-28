Short Interest in Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Decreases By 90.5%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.0 days.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock remained flat at $0.71 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $0.71.
About Vanquis Banking Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanquis Banking Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.