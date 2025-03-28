Short Interest in Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Decreases By 90.5%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.0 days.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock remained flat at $0.71 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

