Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Increases By 250.0%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yerbaé Brands Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of YERBF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Yerbaé Brands has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.85.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
